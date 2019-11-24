Listen Live Sports

Steelers-Bengals Stats

November 24, 2019 4:29 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 3 7 6—16
Cincinnati 0 7 3 0—10
Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 26, 3:21.

Cin_Boyd 15 pass from Finley (Bullock kick), 1:55.

Third Quarter

Pit_Washington 79 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 11:10.

Cin_FG Bullock 27, 5:07.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 47, 11:59.

Pit_FG Boswell 26, 3:18.

A_47,423.

___

Pit Cin
First downs 16 11
Total Net Yards 339 244
Rushes-yards 38-160 21-86
Passing 179 158
Punt Returns 4-21 4-18
Kickoff Returns 1-15 4-94
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-12
Comp-Att-Int 13-27-1 12-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-24 4-34
Punts 7-45.1 9-46.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 10-76 7-79
Time of Possession 34:40 25:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 21-98, Whyte 6-43, Tr.Edmunds 2-7, Samuels 2-6, Rudolph 4-5, Hodges 3-1. Cincinnati, Mixon 18-79, Finley 2-8, Bernard 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Rudolph 8-16-1-85, Hodges 5-11-0-118. Cincinnati, Finley 12-26-0-192.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Washington 3-98, D.Johnson 3-29, Samuels 3-26, Cain 1-35, Jones 1-9, Snell 1-5, McDonald 1-1. Cincinnati, Boyd 5-101, Bernard 3-31, Erickson 2-43, Tate 1-10, Eifert 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

