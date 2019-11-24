Steelers-Bengals Stats

|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|7
|6—16
|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|3
|0—10
|Second Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 26, 3:21.
Cin_Boyd 15 pass from Finley (Bullock kick), 1:55.
Pit_Washington 79 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 11:10.
Cin_FG Bullock 27, 5:07.
Pit_FG Boswell 47, 11:59.
Pit_FG Boswell 26, 3:18.
A_47,423.
|Pit
|Cin
|First downs
|16
|11
|Total Net Yards
|339
|244
|Rushes-yards
|38-160
|21-86
|Passing
|179
|158
|Punt Returns
|4-21
|4-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|4-94
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-27-1
|12-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-24
|4-34
|Punts
|7-45.1
|9-46.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|10-76
|7-79
|Time of Possession
|34:40
|25:20
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 21-98, Whyte 6-43, Tr.Edmunds 2-7, Samuels 2-6, Rudolph 4-5, Hodges 3-1. Cincinnati, Mixon 18-79, Finley 2-8, Bernard 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Rudolph 8-16-1-85, Hodges 5-11-0-118. Cincinnati, Finley 12-26-0-192.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Washington 3-98, D.Johnson 3-29, Samuels 3-26, Cain 1-35, Jones 1-9, Snell 1-5, McDonald 1-1. Cincinnati, Boyd 5-101, Bernard 3-31, Erickson 2-43, Tate 1-10, Eifert 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
