Stetson hosts WCU

Western Carolina (3-2) vs. Stetson (2-2)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Western Carolina in an early season matchup. Western Carolina won 96-94 in overtime at Jacksonville on Thursday. Stetson lost 86-51 to Ohio State on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Stetson’s Rob Perry has averaged 17 points and six rebounds while Christiaan Jones has put up 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Mason Faulkner has averaged 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and six assists while Carlos Dotson has put up 14 points and 9.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Faulkner has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last five games. Faulkner has accounted for 34 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Catamounts have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hatters. Stetson has 24 assists on 64 field goals (37.5 percent) across its past three outings while Western Carolina has assists on 40 of 89 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson is ranked first among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Hatters have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

