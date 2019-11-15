Listen Live Sports

Stetson takes on Ft. Wayne

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
Stetson (2-0) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (1-3)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne goes up against Stetson in an early season matchup. Stetson beat Western Illinois by two points on the road on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 84-80 loss at home against Miami on Wednesday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Stetson has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Through two games, Rob Perry, Christiaan Jones, Mahamadou Diawara, Jahlil Rawley and Joel Kabimba have collectively accounted for 72 percent of all Hatters scoring this season.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 60 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Stetson defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 27.1 percent, the fourth-best mark in the country. Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed opponents to shoot 47.2 percent from the field through four games (ranked 280th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

