Stevens sinks runner at buzzer, Colorado State tops Loyola

November 26, 2019 3:15 pm
 
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Isaiah Stevens made a floater in the lane just before the final buzzer and Colorado State rallied past Loyola-Chicago 61-60 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday.

Stevens’ game-winner capped Colorado State’s 10-0 run over the final four minutes. Adam Thistlewood scored six points during the spurt and Stevens added four.

Stevens and Thistlewood each had 14 points for Colorado State (4-3). Kendle Moore posted 15 points and David Roddy had 10. Nico Carvacho, who led the Rams in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Tate Hall had 22 points for the Ramblers (3-4). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

