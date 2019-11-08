Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stewart Friesen overcomes early penalty to win in Phoenix

November 8, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Stewart Friesen held off Brandon Jones in the last two laps at ISM Raceway on Friday night to earn a spot in the four-man fight for the season title next week in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series playoffs finale.

Friesen, Brett Moffitt, Ross Chastain and Matt Crafton qualified for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum missed the cut.

Friesen was penalized at the start of the race for crossing the line ahead of pole-sitter Hill. Friesen had to go to the back of the line, but reached the ninth position by the end of the first stage. He led 44 laps.

Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five. Rhodes won Stage 1 and Jones took Stage 2.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'