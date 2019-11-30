Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stewart leads North Dakota over Georgia Southern 80-68

November 30, 2019 7:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Marlon Stewart scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, including 10 straight to ignite a late run, and North Dakota defeated Georgia Southern 80-68 at the FGCU Classic on Saturday.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 18 points for North Dakota (4-4), which trailed 60-54 with 7:14 left before taking a 61-60 lead on Stewart’s free throw amid a 17-2 run. Filip Rebraca added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Ike Smith had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (4-3). Elijah McCadden added 19 points and seven rebounds.

North Dakota takes on Campbell on Sunday. Georgia Southern takes on Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7