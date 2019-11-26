Listen Live Sports

Stone scores 17 to lead La Salle past Wright St. 72-70

November 26, 2019 11:08 pm
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Stone had 17 points off the bench to carry La Salle to a 72-70 win over Wright St. in a semifinal of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday night.

After La Salle led 70-65 with 2:05 remaining, Wright State rallied with two free throws by Holden and a 3-pointer from Cole Gentry to tie it at 70 with 21 seconds to go.

La Salle played for one shot and Stone missed a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left. But Croswell, who finished with six points, had an offensive rebound and was fouled on his successful putback for a two-point lead with 1 second left. He missed the free throw, and after a timeout, Wright State failed to beat the buzzer.

Scott Spencer had 11 points for La Salle (3-2). David Beatty added 10 points. Christian Ray had six rebounds for the Explorers.

Jaylon Hall had 15 points for the Raiders (5-2). Bill Wampler added 15 points. Tanner Holden had 10 points and six rebounds.

La Salle will play South Alabama in the championship game on Wednesday. Wright State will play Miami (Ohio) for third place.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

