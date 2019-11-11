Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stony Brook dominates D-III Farmingdale St. 91-44

November 11, 2019 9:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi scored 21 points and Andrew Garcia scored 14 and Stony Brook beat Farmingdale State 91-44 on Monday night.

Hunter Schenkel made a pair of free throws and hit a 3 and the Division III-member Rams led 5-2. Mouhamadou Gueye responded with a layup and Makale Foreman buried a 3 for the Seawolves (1-2). Schenkel countered with a 3-ball and that marked the last lead of the night for the Rams. Tavin Pierre Philippe made a 3, which started a 13-0 run and the Seawolves weren’t challenged again.

Stony Brook led 50-24 at halftime.

Gueye scored 12 and Miles Latimer and Pierre Philippe each scored 11.

Advertisement

Schenkel led the Rams with

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends