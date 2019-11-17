Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Stony Brook pulls away from ND State, Olaniyi scores 20

November 17, 2019
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi scored 20 points, Makale Foreman added 15 and Stony Brook beat North Dakota State 64-57 on Sunday at the Islander Invitational.

Vinny Shahid led North Dakota State with 16 points and the Bison (4-2) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Down 49-48 with 6:11 remaining, Foreman made a layup, a 3-pointer and Andrew Garcia added a layup and Stony Brook (4-2) never trailed again. The Seawolves were perfect from the foul line, going 11 for 11.

The Seawolves now have won four straight and swept their three games at the invitational.

Olaniyi also scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s win against Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday and 19 Friday night in the win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

