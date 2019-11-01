Listen Live Sports

Storm the Court scores 45-1 upset in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

November 1, 2019 7:46 pm
 
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Storm the Court won the $2 million Juvenile by a neck at 45-1 odds on opening day of the Breeders’ Cup on Friday, scoring the biggest upset in the race’s 35-year history.

Nine of the day’s 10 races — led by five Cup races for 2-year-olds — went off safely at Santa Anita, where 36 horses have died since December.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Storm the Court paid $93.80 to win. He ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.93. The victory put the colt trained by Peter Eurton into the conversation as the winter favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby.

Racing resumes Saturday with nine Cup races, topped by the $6 million Classic airing in prime time on NBC.

Not since Vale of York won the 2009 Juvenile at 30-1 odds, paying $63.20, had there been a bigger upset in the Juvenile.

Storm the Court followed in his sire’s hoof prints.

Court Vision was a 64-1 shot when he stunned Goldikova to win the BC Mile in 2011, paying $131.60 — third-highest in Cup history.

Storm the Court edged Anneau d’Or. Wrecking Crew was third.

Dennis’ Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled out of the starting gate and trailed the field. He finished last.

Eight Rings, trained by Bob Baffert, was sixth.

European horses were shut out on Future Stars Friday, when five different jockeys and trainers won. Brothers Irad Ortiz Jr. and Jose Ortiz each earned victories.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

