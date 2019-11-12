Listen Live Sports

Strautmane leads No. 20 Syracuse women past Md-ES 65-50

November 12, 2019 10:26 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Digna Strautmane hit a career-high five 3-points and scored 17 points, Emily Engstler had her first career double-double and No. 20 Syracuse defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 65-50 on Tuesday night.

Engster had 15 points and 11 rebounds, plus three blocks. Gabrielle Cooper added 11 points and Taleah Washington scored 10 for the Orange, who made 14 3-pointers. Kiara Lewis had seven assists and five steals.

Strautmane’s first trey gave the Orange (2-0) a 14-13 lead with 11 seconds to go in the first quarter. Engstler scored Syracuse’s first five points in the second quarter and back-to-back 3-pointers by Washington made it 25-15 at the 3:39 mark. The Hawks (1-2) went 2 of 12 in the quarter while Syracuse was 3 of 8 behind the arc.

Amanda Carney had 12 points and Makayla Adams 11 for the Hawks.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

