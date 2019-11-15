Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stroud lifts UTEP over Eastern New Mexico 71-57

November 15, 2019 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Deon Stroud came off the bench to score 14 points to lead UTEP past Division II-member Eastern New Mexico 71-57 on Friday night.

Bryson Williams finished with 12 points, while Souley Boum contributed 11 points and four assists for the Miners (3-0).

Isaiah Murphy had 14 points for the Greyhounds, while Yosnier Cobas scored 11.

The Miners shot 48 percent from the floor and held ENMU to 35% shooting.

Advertisement

UTEP plays New Mexico at home on Tuesday.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted