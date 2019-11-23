Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suárez, Vidal score in Barcelona’s 2-1 fightback at Leganés

November 23, 2019 9:02 am
 
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal scored second-half goals to lead Barcelona’s recovery in a 2-1 win at last-place Leganés in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Suárez headed in a pass from Lionel Messi in the 53rd minute to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri’s opener.

Substitute Vidal put Barcelona in front after a defensive error with 11 minutes left.

Leganés was close to taking a point against the defending champions until midfielder Rubén Pérez knocked a corner toward his own net, allowing an unmarked Vidal to tap in the winner.

Advertisement

The hard-fought victory left Barcelona three points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which hosts Real Sociedad later. Third-place Atlético Madrid visits Granada.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Barcelona hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas