The Associated Press
 
Sule carries Texas St. over Hartford 69-55

November 30, 2019 8:23 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Alonzo Sule recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds to lift Texas State to a 69-55 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Nijal Pearson had 15 points for Texas State (6-2), which earned its fourth straight victory. Mason Harrell added 12 points. Isiah Small had 10 rebounds for the home team.

Hunter Marks scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Hawks (4-5). Moses Flowers added 17 points.

Texas State plays Houston on the road on Wednesday. Hartford matches up against St. Francis (NY) at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

