Sunday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Declined the 2020 mutual option on OF Alex Gordon.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Exercised 2020 options on LHP Sean Doolittle and OF Adam Eaton.
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived G Jalyn Patterson, F Mawdo Sallah and G AJ Mosby.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Luke Witkowski to Syracuse (AHL).
