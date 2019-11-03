Sunday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Declined the 2020 mutual option on OF Alex Gordon.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Exercised 2020 options on LHP Sean Doolittle and OF Adam Eaton.
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived G Jalyn Patterson, F Mawdo Sallah and G AJ Mosby.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Calgary F Milan Lucic two games for roughing Columbus F Kole Sherwood during a Nov. 2 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Luke Witkowski to Syracuse (AHL).
FLORIDA STATE — Fired football coach Willie Taggart.
