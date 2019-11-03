Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

November 3, 2019 7:04 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Declined the 2020 mutual option on OF Alex Gordon.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Exercised 2020 options on LHP Sean Doolittle and OF Adam Eaton.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived G Jalyn Patterson, F Mawdo Sallah and G AJ Mosby.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Calgary F Milan Lucic two games for roughing Columbus F Kole Sherwood during a Nov. 2 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Luke Witkowski to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Ryan Dmowski from Maine (ECHL).

COLLEGE

FLORIDA STATE — Fired football coach Willie Taggart.

