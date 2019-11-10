Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

November 10, 2019 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Scott Harris general manager.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Suspended G Dion Waiters 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Providence F Trent Frederic one game.

Advertisement

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D James de Haas on loan from Reading (ECHL).

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Fired football coach Chad Morris. Promoted Barry Lunney Jr. to interim head coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'