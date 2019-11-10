Sunday’s Sports Transactions

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Scott Harris general manager.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Suspended G Dion Waiters 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Providence F Trent Frederic one game.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D James de Haas on loan from Reading (ECHL).
ARKANSAS — Fired football coach Chad Morris. Promoted Barry Lunney Jr. to interim head coach.
