Sunday’s Sports Transactions

November 17, 2019 3:00 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Adam Redmond on IR. Signed DB Josh Jones from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB Bryce Callahan on IR. Reinstated WR Tim Patrick from IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Paul Perkins. Signed RB Bo Scarbrough. Signed P Matt Wile to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived RB John Kelly. Signed WR Nsimba Webster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OT Andrew Donnal. Activated OT Julién Davenport from IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed C Ryan Kalil on IR. Signed OL Leo Koloamatangi.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Jayrone Elliott and RB Tony Brooks-James. Signed WR Deon Cain and RB Kerrith Whyte Jr.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Tage Thompson from Rochester (AHL).

