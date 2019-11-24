Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

November 24, 2019 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Ryan Griffin to a multi-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rudy Ford on IR. Signed WR Greg Ward from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed D Mike Green on IR, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey (AHL).

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas