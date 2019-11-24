Sunday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Ryan Griffin to a multi-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rudy Ford on IR. Signed WR Greg Ward from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed D Mike Green on IR, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey (AHL).

