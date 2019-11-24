Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Ryan Griffin to a multi-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rudy Ford on IR. Signed WR Greg Ward from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed D Mike Green on IR, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey (AHL).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.