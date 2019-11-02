Suns-Grizzlies, Box

PHOENIX (114)

Oubre Jr. 7-14 0-0 15, Saric 4-11 0-0 9, Baynes 6-10 4-5 20, Rubio 4-12 2-3 11, Booker 8-13 2-2 21, Bridges 5-6 0-0 10, C.Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Kaminsky 5-10 4-6 14, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 44-88 12-16 114.

MEMPHIS (105)

Crowder 0-8 0-0 0, Jackson Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Valanciunas 6-9 0-0 13, Morant 9-16 4-4 24, Brooks 6-12 2-2 16, Hill 2-5 1-2 6, Caboclo 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 3-7 2-4 8, Clarke 7-9 1-2 16, Jones 3-7 0-3 6, Guduric 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 42-86 12-19 105.

Phoenix 31 14 37 32—114 Memphis 24 23 22 36—105

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 14-34 (Baynes 4-7, T.Johnson 3-3, Booker 3-3, Oubre Jr. 1-3, Rubio 1-4, Saric 1-5, C.Johnson 1-5, Carter 0-1, Kaminsky 0-3), Memphis 9-28 (Morant 2-3, Brooks 2-4, Valanciunas 1-1, Clarke 1-1, Allen 1-2, Hill 1-3, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Guduric 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jones 0-3, Crowder 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 32 (Saric 7), Memphis 46 (Clarke 11). Assists_Phoenix 26 (Rubio 6), Memphis 26 (Morant 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Memphis 23. Technicals_Oubre Jr., Valanciunas. A_14,144 (18,119).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.