The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Suns-Nuggets, Box

November 24, 2019 10:17 pm
 
PHOENIX (104)

Oubre Jr. 4-12 2-2 10, Saric 7-11 0-0 18, Kaminsky 3-7 1-1 7, T.Johnson 2-4 1-2 7, Booker 5-13 1-1 12, C.Johnson 2-7 0-0 6, Bridges 1-3 2-2 4, Diallo 10-12 2-2 22, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Okobo 6-11 1-2 16. Totals 41-82 10-12 104.

DENVER (116)

Barton 8-18 2-2 22, Millsap 6-12 9-9 23, Jokic 4-9 0-0 8, Murray 9-21 0-0 22, Harris 2-7 1-2 6, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 1-3 1-3 3, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 6-10 2-4 14, Porter Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 4-5 1-3 10, Beasley 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 43-91 16-23 116.

Phoenix 28 29 20 27—104
Denver 28 24 27 37—116

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 12-35 (Saric 4-6, Okobo 3-4, T.Johnson 2-3, C.Johnson 2-6, Booker 1-7, Bridges 0-2, Kaminsky 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4), Denver 14-31 (Barton 4-7, Murray 4-11, Beasley 2-2, Millsap 2-5, Morris 1-1, Harris 1-3, Porter Jr. 0-1, Jokic 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 36 (Saric 17), Denver 52 (Jokic 13). Assists_Phoenix 25 (Booker 5), Denver 24 (Jokic 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 18, Denver 16. A_19,520 (19,520).

Sports News

The Associated Press

