Suns-Timberwolves, Box

PHOENIX (100)

Oubre Jr. 7-17 8-9 25, Saric 3-11 0-0 7, Kaminsky 3-9 0-0 9, T.Johnson 2-10 2-2 7, Booker 12-26 11-11 35, C.Johnson 1-8 0-0 3, Bridges 1-5 2-2 4, Diallo 3-3 0-0 6, Okobo 1-7 1-2 4. Totals 33-96 24-26 100.

MINNESOTA (98)

Culver 5-13 0-0 11, Vonleh 0-3 0-0 0, Towns 11-19 3-3 31, Teague 2-5 3-4 7, Wiggins 9-21 1-3 21, Bates-Diop 9-18 1-2 22, Martin 0-7 0-0 0, Bell 1-1 1-4 3, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 38-91 10-17 98.

Phoenix 30 22 30 18—100 Minnesota 23 22 28 25— 98

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-35 (Kaminsky 3-5, Oubre Jr. 3-6, Okobo 1-3, C.Johnson 1-4, Saric 1-5, T.Johnson 1-6, Bridges 0-1, Booker 0-5), Minnesota 12-42 (Towns 6-12, Bates-Diop 3-10, Wiggins 2-6, Culver 1-5, Teague 0-1, Vonleh 0-2, Martin 0-3, Nowell 0-3). Fouled Out_Wiggins. Rebounds_Phoenix 56 (Booker 12), Minnesota 57 (Towns 17). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Booker 9), Minnesota 26 (Teague 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Minnesota 23. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_17,362 (19,356).

