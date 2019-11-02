Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Surging Sheffield beats Burnley 3-0 in Premier League

November 2, 2019 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United returned to the Premier League after 12 years away with a mission to simply survive, but now it’s thriving.

Two goals from John Lundstram lifted Sheffield to a 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Sheffield rose to sixth place in the table following its fourth straight Premier League game unbeaten, with French forward Lys Mousset again playing a crucial role.

Mousset was credited with assists on both of Lundstram’s goals, as well as John Fleck’s third goal.

Advertisement

Mousset twice turned passes on for Lundstram to finish at the far post, and played a fine through ball for Fleck for the third. Mousset had scored three goals in Sheffield’s previous five league games, including the winning goal against Arsenal on Oct. 21.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lundstram could have made it a hat trick in the 70th minute, but shot wide from a good position.

It was Burnley’s third straight league defeat, leaving Sean Dyche’s team four points above the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb