Suspect’s DNA sought in case of UFC fighter’s stepdaughter

November 19, 2019 3:30 pm
 
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Investigators are seeking a DNA sample from a man charged in the kidnapping of a missing college student who’s the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a motion seeking permission to take a DNA sample from Ibraheem Yazeed. A judge said he will hear arguments on the request Wednesday during an already scheduled hearing.

Yazeed is charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. She was last seen Oct. 23 at a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama. She hasn’t been found.

Her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles (90 kilometers) away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had suffered a life-threatening injury.

The charging document says a witness identified 29-year-old Yazeed as the man he saw force Blanchard into a car.

