Suspended NC State F Funderburk won’t play vs Georgia Tech

November 4, 2019 12:42 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts says suspended forward D.J. Funderburk is now allowed to practice with the team but won’t play in the season opener against Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Georgia Tech.

Keatts indefinitely suspended Funderburk in late September for violating team policy, and later said Funderburk had “benchmarks” to meet in order to work his way back to the team.

Keatts said Monday that he’s allowed Funderburk to practice in recent days because he is “starting to move toward the things that I’ve asked him to do.” But Keatts said there’s still no timeline for Funderburk to be cleared to play.

The Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets play Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound redshirt junior is the team’s top big man after averaging 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds last year as a reserve.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeBasketballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

