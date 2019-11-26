Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sutherlin carries New Hampshire past Bryant 87-76 in OT

November 26, 2019 10:33 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sean Sutherlin had career highs of 21 points and 20 rebounds as New Hampshire beat Bryant 87-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Nick Guadarrama had 15 points and seven rebounds for New Hampshire (4-3). Jayden Martinez added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Lester had 13 points for Wildcats.

Adam Grant had 29 points for the Bulldogs (4-4). Ikenna Ndugba added 16 points. Charles Pride had six rebounds.

Grant’s jumper put Bryant ahead 74-72 with 1:14 remaining in the second half and Blondeau Tchoukuiengo tied it with a layup 20 seconds later.

In overtime, Sutherlin opened the scoring with a layup and Martinez scored the next five points as New Hampshire put the game away.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

