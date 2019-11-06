Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Syracuse gets 2019-20 season underway against Virginia

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Virginia (0-0, 0-0) vs. Syracuse (0-0, 0-0)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse gets the 2019-20 season rolling by hosting the Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia went 35-3 last year and finished first in the ACC, while Syracuse ended up 20-14 and finished sixth in the ACC.

A YEAR AGO: Virginia earned a 26-point win over Syracuse in the teams’ only meeting during the 2018-19 season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia went 17-3 against in-conference foes last season. In those 20 games, the Cavaliers gave up 57.3 points per game while scoring just 70.2 per matchup. Syracuse went 11-9 overall in ACC play, scoring 68.5 points and giving up 68.5 per game in the process.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit