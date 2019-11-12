Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Syracuse goes up against Colgate

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Colgate (1-1) vs. Syracuse (0-1)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Syracuse look to bounce back from losses. Colgate fell 81-68 at Clemson on Sunday. Syracuse lost 48-34 loss at home against Virginia on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .ROCK-SOLID RAPOLAS: Rapolas Ivanauskas has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

LAST TIME: Syracuse earned a 77-56 win over Colgate when these two teams faced off a year ago.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Colgate went 7-6 against teams outside its conference, while Syracuse went 9-5 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes