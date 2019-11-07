Listen Live Sports

Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia recovering from surgery

November 7, 2019 4:21 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse point guard Tiana Mangakahia is recovering from breast surgery.

The school made the announcement on Thursday. The 24-year-old Australian had surgery on Wednesday.

Mangakahia was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in June and has been undergoing treatment. She was on the bench cheering No. 21 Syracuse during the opening win against Ohio on Tuesday night.

The Orange men wore white T-shirts in warm-ups with a logo on front Tough4T in honor of Mangakahia before their game against No. 11 Virginia on Wednesday night.

She finished her eighth and final chemotherapy on media day last month with teammates at her side.

Mangakahia, who led Syracuse in scoring last season, will sit out this season. She plans to petition the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

