Tampa Bay GM Erik Neander voted MLB Executive of the Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays general manager Erik Neander has been voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year.

Tampa Bay was 96-66, the second-most wins in team history, despite a big league-low payroll of $66 million. The Rays beat Oakland in the AL wild-card game, then lost to Houston in a five-game Division Series.

Neander’s moves included acquiring outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow at the 2018 trade deadline from Pittsburgh for pitcher Chris Archer, and signing free agent pitcher Charlie Morton ahead of the 2019 season.

The 36-year-old Neander became the Rays’ general manager in November 2016 and one year later replaced Matt Silverman as the team’s top baseball official.

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman was second in voting announced Monday night on the first day of the annual GM meetings. Oakland Athletics executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and Minnesota Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey tied for third.

Each team has one vote for the award, which began in 2018 and was won by Beane in its initial year.

