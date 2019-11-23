Listen Live Sports

Taylor lifts Austin Peay over SE Louisiana 81-60

November 23, 2019 11:06 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 37 points and 16 rebounds as Austin Peay rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 81-60 on Saturday night.

Jordyn Adams had 16 points and six rebounds for Austin Peay (2-3). Reginald Gee added 12 points. Carlos Paez had six assists for the home team.

Jeremiah Saunders had 14 points for the Lions (2-4). Von Julien added six assists.

Austin Peay matches up against South Carolina State at home on Monday. Southeastern Louisiana matches up against Vanderbilt on the road on Monday.

___

