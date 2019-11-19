Listen Live Sports

Taylor scores 22 to lead Wyoming past Detroit 76-49

November 19, 2019 11:35 pm
 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — TJ Taylor scored a career-high 22 points on his birthday and Wyoming routed Detroit 76-49 on Tuesday night, breaking a three-game losing streak.

A.J. Banks added 15 points for Wyoming (2-3). Hunter Maldonado added 13 points and seven assists. Jake Hendricks had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Brad Calipari had 13 points for the Titans (0-3). Antoine Davis added 11 points and Marquis Moore had eight points to go with nine rebounds.

Justin Miller, the Titans’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11.0 points per game, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting and played for 13 minutes.

Wyoming plays Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Thursday. Detroit takes on UC Irvine on Sunday.

