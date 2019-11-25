Listen Live Sports

Taylor’s 25 PTs paces Austin Peay past South Carolina St

November 25, 2019 10:40 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 25 points as Austin Peay rolled past South Carolina State 92-66 on Monday night.

Carlos Paez had 17 points for Austin Peay (3-3). Jordyn Adams added 10 points. Eli Abaev had 10 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

Tariq Simmons had 15 points for the Bulldogs (2-4). Damni Applewhite added 15 points. Tashombe Riley had 12 points.

Jahmari Etienne, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring entering the contest with 10 points per game, had four points. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Austin Peay plays Arkansas on the road next Tuesday. South Carolina State plays Tulsa on the road on Wednesday.

