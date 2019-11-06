Listen Live Sports

TCU begins season against Southwestern University

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Southwestern University vs. TCU (0-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs are set to battle the Pirates of Division III Southwestern University. TCU went 23-14 last year and finished seventh in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU went 15-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Horned Frogs scored 78.6 points per matchup across those 16 games.

