TCU begins season against Southwestern University

Southwestern University vs. TCU (0-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs are set to battle the Pirates of Division III Southwestern University. TCU went 23-14 last year and finished seventh in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU went 15-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Horned Frogs scored 78.6 points per matchup across those 16 games.

