TE George Kittle returns for 49ers against Packers

November 24, 2019 7:03 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is returning to the lineup after missing the past two games with injuries to his knee and ankle.

Kittle is active for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers along with top two receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel. Sanders was listed as questionable with injured ribs and Sanders was questionable with a shoulder injury.

The inactive players for San Francisco are receiver Marquise Goodwin, tight end Levine Toilolo, quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Matt Breida, left tackle Joe Staley, defensive end Dee Ford and kicker Robbie Gould.

Tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) and fullback Dan Vitale (knee) are both active for Green Bay despite being listed as questionable with injuries.

The inactive players for the Packers are receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and tight end Jace Sternberger.

___

