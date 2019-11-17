Listen Live Sports

Teague’s double-double helps Ball St. beat Indiana St. 69-55

November 17, 2019 8:35 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tahjai Teague had 22 points and 10 rebounds, K.J. Walton added 16 points and nine boards, and Ball State beat Indiana State 69-55 on Sunday.

Teague was 10-of-13 shooting and had three blocks. Ishmael El-Amin added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Ball State (3-1).

El-Amin hit a 3-pointer to spark a 20-5 run to open the second half that gave the Cardinals a 47-31 lead with 11 minutes to go and Indiana State trailed by at least nine the rest of the way. The Sycamores (0-3) made just 2 of 11 from the field during that span.

Ball State, which shot just 37.9% (11 of 29) in the first half and took a 27-26 lead into the break, made 12 of 23 second-half shots.

The Cardinals outrebounded Indiana State 41-28 and made more free throws (17) than the Sycamores attempted (13).

Jordan Barnes led Indiana State with 12 points and Tyreke Key scored 11.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

