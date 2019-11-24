Tennessee puts streak on line vs Chattanooga

Chattanooga (3-2) vs. Tennessee (4-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Chattanooga. Chattanooga fell short in an 89-53 game at Florida State in its last outing. Tennessee is coming off a 76-41 home win over Alabama State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Mocs are led by David Jean-Baptiste and Matt Ryan. Jean-Baptiste is averaging 16.4 points and four rebounds while Ryan is putting up 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Volunteers have been anchored by Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden, who are averaging 12.8 and 17.5 points, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Turner has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 55.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Volunteers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Mocs. Tennessee has an assist on 58 of 81 field goals (71.6 percent) over its previous three games while Chattanooga has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee has averaged 77.8 points per game over its last five games. The Volunteers have given up only 57.3 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

