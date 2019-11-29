Tennessee St. meets N. Fla. in Las Vegas

Tennessee State (4-3) vs. North Florida (5-3)

Las Vegas Holiday Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and North Florida will meet in the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational. North Florida earned a 95-92 win over Long Island-Brooklyn in its most recent game, while Tennessee State won 82-72 against Cal Poly in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, J.T. Escobar and Garrett Sams have collectively accounted for 54 percent of North Florida’s scoring this season including 42 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Tennessee State, Michael Littlejohn, Carlos Marshall Jr., Jy’lan Washington and Wesley Harris have combined to account for 56 percent of all Tennessee State scoring, including 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.CLUTCH CARTER: Carter Hendricksen has connected on 41.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Ospreys. North Florida has 40 assists on 77 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three games while Tennessee State has assists on 37 of 62 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 12.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Division I teams.

