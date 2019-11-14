Texans-Ravens Preview Capsule

HOUSTON (6-3) at BALTIMORE (7-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Houston 5-4, Baltimore 4-4-1

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Baltimore leads 8-2

LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Texans 23-16, Nov. 27, 2017

LAST WEEK — Texans bye (beat Jaguars 26-3 on Nov. 3), Ravens beat Bengals 49-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 8, Ravens No. 1

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (4), PASS (12).

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (3), PASS (29).

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (20).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens lead AFC North, Houston atop AFC South. … Matchup between two of NFL’s premier double-threat QBs, Deshaun Watson of Houston and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. Watson has thrown for 2,432 yards and 18 TDs, run for 279 yards and five TDs. Jackson has 2,036 yards passing and 15 TDs, rushed for team-high 702 yards and six TDs. … Watson needs two TD passes to become fourth player in NFL history to throw for 20 TDs and run for five scores in first 10 games of season. … Watson needs one TD rushing to set franchise mark for single-season high by QB. … Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins needs four catches to reach 600 for career. Has 12 straight games with at least five catches. Hopkins has 28 career 100-yard games receiving, three this season. … Texans’ Darren Fells has six TD catches, one short of team single-season record by tight end. … Houston 35-3 when leading at halftime under Bill O’Brien, who took over in 2014. … Texans have 17 pass completions of at least 30 yards, second in NFL behind Chiefs (25). … Houston 4-1 following a bye under O’Brien. … Texans lead NFL with 13 forced fumbles. … Houston LB Zach Cunningham has team-high 65 tackles. … Houston’s Bryan Anger leads NFL with 44.9 net punting average. … Ravens lead NFL in points per game (33.3) and rushing yards (197.2 per game). … Baltimore has three straight games with defensive TD of 65-plus yards, best streak since 1970 merger. … Ravens TE Mark Andrews has 10 catches of at least 20 yards and five TDs. … Baltimore TEs lead NFL with combined 83 catches and 949 yards receiving. … Ravens 21-4 at home in November under John Harbaugh, who started in 2008. … Ravens 68-24 at home under Harbaugh, third-best record over that span behind New England and Green Bay. … Ravens CB Marcus Peters has two TDs in three games since being traded from Rams. … Ravens K Justin Tucker owns NFL-record 90.7% success rate on FGs. He’s 17 for 17 this season. … Fantasy tip: Hopkins on a roll and had 125 yards receiving vs. Ravens in 2017 game with Tom Savage at QB for Houston.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.