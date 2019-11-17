Texans-Ravens Stats

Houston 0 0 0 7— 7 Baltimore 0 14 13 14—41 Second Quarter

Bal_Roberts 15 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:17.

Bal_Andrews 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 2:14.

Third Quarter

Bal_Ingram 25 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:33.

Bal_FG Tucker 34, 6:52.

Bal_FG Tucker 46, 1:30.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Ingram 12 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:50.

Hou_Hyde 41 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:10.

Bal_Edwards 63 run (Tucker kick), 4:01.

A_70,731.

Hou Bal First downs 16 25 Total Net Yards 232 491 Rushes-yards 20-122 36-263 Passing 110 228 Punt Returns 0-0 2-4 Kickoff Returns 3-70 2-16 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-6 Comp-Att-Int 18-30-1 20-27-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 7-59 1-7 Punts 3-37.3 0-0.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 5-60 8-65 Time of Possession 23:41 36:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Hyde 9-65, D.Johnson 6-40, Watson 3-12, Howell 2-5. Baltimore, Edwards 8-112, L.Jackson 9-86, Ingram 13-48, Hill 5-18, Griffin 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Houston, Watson 18-29-1-169, McCarron 0-1-0-0. Baltimore, L.Jackson 17-24-0-222, Koch 1-1-0-(minus 2), Griffin 2-2-0-15.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 7-80, Stills 4-27, Coutee 3-25, D.Johnson 2-4, Fells 1-18, Akins 1-15. Baltimore, Andrews 4-75, Ingram 3-37, Ricard 3-27, M.Brown 2-23, Boyle 2-20, H.Hurst 2-16, Snead 2-13, Roberts 1-15, Hill 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 43. Baltimore, Tucker 43.

