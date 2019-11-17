Texans-Ravens Stats

|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|7—
|7
|Baltimore
|0
|14
|13
|14—41
|Second Quarter
Bal_Roberts 15 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:17.
Bal_Andrews 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 2:14.
Bal_Ingram 25 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:33.
Bal_FG Tucker 34, 6:52.
Bal_FG Tucker 46, 1:30.
Bal_Ingram 12 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:50.
Hou_Hyde 41 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:10.
Bal_Edwards 63 run (Tucker kick), 4:01.
A_70,731.
___
|Hou
|Bal
|First downs
|16
|25
|Total Net Yards
|232
|491
|Rushes-yards
|20-122
|36-263
|Passing
|110
|228
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-4
|Kickoff Returns
|3-70
|2-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-30-1
|20-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-59
|1-7
|Punts
|3-37.3
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-60
|8-65
|Time of Possession
|23:41
|36:19
___
RUSHING_Houston, Hyde 9-65, D.Johnson 6-40, Watson 3-12, Howell 2-5. Baltimore, Edwards 8-112, L.Jackson 9-86, Ingram 13-48, Hill 5-18, Griffin 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Houston, Watson 18-29-1-169, McCarron 0-1-0-0. Baltimore, L.Jackson 17-24-0-222, Koch 1-1-0-(minus 2), Griffin 2-2-0-15.
RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 7-80, Stills 4-27, Coutee 3-25, D.Johnson 2-4, Fells 1-18, Akins 1-15. Baltimore, Andrews 4-75, Ingram 3-37, Ricard 3-27, M.Brown 2-23, Boyle 2-20, H.Hurst 2-16, Snead 2-13, Roberts 1-15, Hill 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 43. Baltimore, Tucker 43.
