Texas A&M-CC gets first win, beats UT Rio Grande Valley

November 17, 2019 7:29 pm
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jashawn Talton-Thomas scored 23 points with nine rebounds and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat UT Rio Grande 63-55 on Sunday at the Islander Invitational.

The Islander won their first game of the season to end a four-game losing streak.

For the third time this season the Islanders led at halftime and this time they made it hold up. They led 32-29 and never trailed in the second half.

Jalen White made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 9-8 Vaqueros lead with 15:49 before halftime. They never led again.

Myles Smith scored 15 points and Elijah Schmidt added 11 for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Islanders had a 45-25 rebounding advantage over the Vaqueros (1-4).

Jordan Jackson led UT Rio Grande Valley with 13 points.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

