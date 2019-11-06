Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas A&M-CC opens 2019-20 season against La. Tech

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Louisiana Tech (0-0) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-0)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi opens the season by hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech went 20-13 last year and finished eighth in the CUSA, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ended up 14-18 and finished sixth in the Southland.

PREVIOUSLY: Louisiana Tech got a 5-point win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech went 8-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Bulldogs gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 79.4 per outing. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 1-8 in non-conference play, averaging 59.8 points and allowing 68.2 per game in the process.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term