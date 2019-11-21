Listen Live Sports

Texas A&M-CC squares off against St. Thomas (TX)

November 21, 2019 5:30 pm
 
St. Thomas (TX) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-4)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be taking on the Celts of Division III St. Thomas (TX). Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is coming off a 63-55 win at home over Texas Rio Grande Valley in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Jashawn Talton has averaged 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this year for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Myles Smith is also a big contributor, with 12 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jashawn Talton has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Texas A&M-Corpus Christi field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 1-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Islanders put up 59.8 points per matchup across those nine games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

