Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas Southern downs N. Kentucky in 98-96 2OT thriller

November 23, 2019 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Tyrik Armstrong scored 25 points and his left-handed layup with six seconds left gave Texas Southern a 98-96 double overtime win on Saturday night.

Bryson Etienne scored a career-high 19 points and Yahuza Rasas posted career highs with 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers (1-4).

For the Norse (4-2), Dantez Walton scored a career-best 33 points with 10 rebounds and Trevon Faulkner posted a career-high 24 points. Silas Adheke grabbed 12 rebounds.

Walton’s 4-point play gave Northern Kentucky an 89-83 lead with 2:19 left in in the first overtime. But Armstrong followed with a jump shot, Chris Baldwin made a layup and Armstrong made two free throws with six seconds left to tie it at 89-all to send it into a second overtime. NKU’s Tyler Sharpe missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Advertisement

Etienne made a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation to tie it at 77-all to force the first overtime.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas