Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thaenrat with 3 TDs, Towson beats Delaware 31-24

November 2, 2019 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOWNSON, Md. (AP) — Yeedee Thaenrat ran for three touchdowns, including one late in the fourth for the win, as Towson beat Delaware 31-24 on Saturday.

Thaenrat had 70 yards rushing for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Tom Flacco threw for 294 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers led 24-14 at halftime but struggled early in the second half as fumbles by Thaenrat and Caleb Smith ended their first two drives, allowing the Blue Hens (4-5, 2-3) to tie it 24-all early in the fourth quarter. Thaenrat capped the next Townson drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers the winning edge with 4:54 to play.

Flacco hit Smith for an 11-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Delaware answered to tie it up but Thaenrat’s 2-yard touchdown put the Tigers on top again, 21-14, with 1:37 to go in the half. Coby Tippett intercepted Noland Henderson’s pass, ending the next Delaware drive, and Aiden O’Neill kicked a 24-yard field goal as time ran out, making it 24-14 at halftime.

Advertisement

Henderson threw for 240 yards and a score for the Blue Hens. He also ran for a touchdown.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb