The AP Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press

No. 1 LSU (8-0) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 LSU, Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.

No. 4 Clemson (8-0) vs. Wofford. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday.

Advertisement

No. 5 Penn State (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Minnesota, Saturday.

No. 6 Florida (7-1) vs. No. 8 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 7 Oregon (7-1) at Southern Cal. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 8 Georgia (6-1) vs. No. 6 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

No. 9 Utah (7-1) at Washington. Next: vs. UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 10 Oklahoma (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.

No. 11 Auburn (6-2) vs. Mississippi. Next: vs. No. 8 Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 12 Baylor (8-0) beat West Virginia 17-14, Thursday. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 13 Minnesota (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Penn State, Saturday.

No. 14 Michigan (7-2) beat Maryland 38-7. Next: vs. Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 15 SMU (8-0) at No. 24 Memphis. Next: vs. East Carolina, Saturday.

No. 16 Notre Dame (5-2) vs. Virginia Tech. Next: at Duke, Saturday.

No. 17 Cincinnati (6-1) at East Carolina. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.

No. 18 Wisconsin (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa, Saturday.

No. 19 Iowa (6-2) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Wisconsin, Saturday.

No. 20 Appalachian State (7-1) lost to Georgia Southern 24-21, Thursday. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 22 Boise State (6-1) at San Jose State. Next: vs. Wyoming, Saturday.

No. 22 Kansas State (5-2) at Kansas. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

No. 23 Wake Forest (6-1) vs. N.C. State. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday.

No. 24 Memphis (7-1) vs. No. 15 SMU. Next: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 25 San Diego State (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nevada, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.