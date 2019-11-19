Listen Live Sports

The Citadel holds on, tops Southeast Missouri 74-69

November 19, 2019 11:24 pm
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Kaiden Rice and Kaelon Harris scored 20 points apiece as The Citadel held off Southeast Missouri 74-69 on Tuesday night.

Harris made 3 of 4 free throws in the final seconds after Southeast Missouri whittled a 13-point gap down to 71-69 with 19 seconds left. He finished 10 of 12 at the line.

Harris also had 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Tyson Batiste had 11 assists and nine rebounds for The Citadel (1-3). He also committed seven turnovers.

DQ Nicholas had 24 points and six rebounds for the Redhawks (1-2). Skylar Hogan added 11 points. Quatarrius Wilson had seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Citadel matches up against Illinois on the road on Wednesday. Southeast Missouri matches up against Missouri S&T at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

