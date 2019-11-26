Listen Live Sports

The Citadel routs Brevard College 90-47

November 26, 2019 10:18 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Led by the double-doubles of Eddie Davis III and Brady Spence, The Citadel had five players score in double figures and the Bulldogs routed Division III-member Brevard College 90-47 on Tuesday night.

Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds; Spence had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Derek Webster had a game-high 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs controlled the boards 53-31.

Fletcher Abee scored 15 points, Kaelon Harris had 11 and Kaiden Rice 10 for The Citadel (3-4).

Ja’Michael Boone led the Tornados with a game-high 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

